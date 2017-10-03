Gabigol to leave Benfica?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Inter’s Gabigol could cut short his loan spell at Benfica and return to former club Santos.

The Brazilian forward has endured a tough time since joining the Portuguese champions on a year-long loan, scoring no goals and making just three appearances so far this season.

He was also caught on camera in what appeared to be a bust up with teammate Jardel on the eve of the Benfica’s recent Champions League match against Basel.

Now, reports in Brazil are claiming that if the 21-year-old continues to struggle to adapt to life in Portugal, the loan will be terminated early and he will be sent back to his parent club.

Should this come to pass, it is suggested that Gabigol’s former team Santos would be interested in taking him back to his homeland for the remainder of the campaign.

Gabigol scored 24 goals in 83 games during his first spell at Santos, before he joined Inter last year.