Ghoulam out of Algeria action

By Football Italia staff

It has been confirmed that Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam will not join up with the Algeria squad.

The Partenopei defender had been due to join up with his international side for their World Cup qualifier away to Cameroon on Satuday.

However, he was taken ill with a virus during Maurizio Sarri’s team’s 3-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A last weekend.

He was substituted late on in that game, but he has been unable to shake off the illness and it has now been decided that he will not join up with his compatriots.

Instead, he will remain at his club side as they begin preparations for their Serie A meeting with Roma on 14 October.