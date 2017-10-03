Poli ‘not thinking of Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Bologna’s Andrea Poli says he is ‘not thinking’ about a potential future return to the Italy squad.

The midfielder last played for the Azzurri in 2014 but was linked with a possible recall after impressing for the Rossoblu early this season.

However, when asked about the possibility of representing his country again, the former Milan midfielder insisted it is not in his thoughts.

“I’m not thinking about it, I want to do the best I can in the shirt of my team,” Poli told reporters.

“That is what I am concentrating on.”

Poli then discussed his role at his club side, where he has played in every match so far this campaign.

“We have gone back to work today, towards the match against SPAL.

“It won’t be an easy game and we need to have the right mentality, as we have managed to do until now.

“The boss is using me in more positions in midfield. There is no problem, since I am ready to play for Bologna in any way possible.”