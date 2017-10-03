Zaccardo set for Malta move?

By Football Italia staff

Former Italyand Milan defender Cristian Zaccardo is being linked with a move to Maltese side Valletta.

The 35-year-old, who was part of the Azzurri squad who won the 2006 FIFA World Cup, is currently a free agent after leaving Serie C club Vicenza.

According to Gazzamercato.it, the ex-Rossoneri man will enter into negotiations with the club from the Mediterranean island tomorrow.

Zaccardo played for the Rossoneri between 2013 and 2015 and has also enjoyed spells at Bologna, Palermo, Wolfsburg and Parma.

Valletta, who play in the top flight of Maltese football, are currently second in the table six games into the season.