Totti withdraws from UEFA B course

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti has withdrawn from a UEFA B License coaching course he was due to start in Rome.

The Roma icon retired from playing at the end of last season and has since become a director at the club.

He also enrolled to take his first steps on the road to becoming a Coach by signing up for his UEFA B course through the AIAC (Italian Coaches Association).

However, in a statement, the AIAC confirmed that Totti has decided to put his plans on hold.

“Francesco Totti has shown he is a great champion off the pitch as well as on it,” the statement reads.

“Unable to commit to attending the course regulary and out of respect to his colleagues and course organisers, he has withdrawn from the chance to become a boss.

“We hope that this is just temporary. Despite being disappointed with Totti’s decision, we hope to see him again in the future.”

World Cup winner Totti’s place on the course will be taken by another member of Marcello Lippi’s victorious 2006 Azzurri squad – Simone Perrotta.