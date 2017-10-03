NEWS
Tuesday October 3 2017
Matuidi: ‘I have the quality’
By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ Blaise Matuidi believes the fact he has played for both the Old Lady and Paris Saint-Germain says a lot about his quality.

The midfielder moved from the French capital to Turin during the summer’s transfer window.

And speaking after joining Didier Deschamps’ squad on international duty, the 30-year-old hit back at critics in his homeland who have previously questioned his ability.

“I feel really good,” Matuidi told reporters. “I have arrived at a big club, with history and ambition.

“Like PSG, Juve want to win all the titles they can.

“I am at a great club, I played in Paris and now I’m at Juve. People shouldn’t take that lightly.

“If I have these chances, despite what you say about me, it’s because I have the necessary quality to play for clubs of that ilk.

“Juve are a huge club.”

Matuidi added that despite now being in his thirties, he wants to continue to represent his country for years to come.

“I have played a lot of matches for the national team and I want to continue to do so.

“The competition for places is healthy and normal.”

