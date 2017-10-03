Inter eye up Pastore?

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Javier Pastore.

The 28-year-old appears likely to be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 club in January and could be available for a fee of around €30m.

According to El Gol Digital, the Nerazzurri would be prepared to meet PSG’s asking price for the Argentina international, who has scored twice in five appearances so far this season.

However, Inter are likely to face competition from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

The La Liga outfit’s transfer embargo ends at the turn of the year, with Diego Simeone keen to bolster his squad further following the additions of Diego Costa and Vitolo.

Pastore, who has been at PSG since 2011, has also played for Palermo previously.