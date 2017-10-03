United monitoring Pellegrini?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Manchester United sent scouts to watch Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini in action against Milan.

The 21-year-old played an hour of the Giallorossi’s visit to the San Siro on Sunday, which they eventually won 2-0.

However, it was revealed after the match that the midfielder had picked up an injury. As such, he subsequently pulled out of Giampiero Ventura’s Italy squad to face Macedonia and Albania.

The Red Devils are said to have been following Pellegrini’s progress for some time. He has made six appearances for Eusebio Di Francesco’s team so far this season, claiming two assists.

The Giallorossi number seven is said to have a release clause of €25m written into his contract at the Stadio Olimpico.