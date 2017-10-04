Papu: My future? Who knows…

By Football Italia staff

Papu Gomez has refused to rule out leaving Atalanta next summer after revealing “Milan wanted me” and that “I was a step away from Lazio.”

Gomez was heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta over the summer after he played a starring role for Atalanta last season, the Orobici having achieved their best-ever finish of fourth in Serie A.

The Argentina attacker ultimately stayed put, but despite committing himself to the Dea for the rest of the campaign, he hinted at a possible departure next year.

“I wasn’t that close to Milan, but I know Montella wanted me,” he told Il Giorno.

“The Coach knows me well. When I said it, I wasn’t teasing anyone, but I was a step away from Lazio.

“Staying in Bergamo? I certainly will this season, but as for the next one, who knows?”