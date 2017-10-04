NEWS
Wednesday October 4 2017
Papu: My future? Who knows…
By Football Italia staff

Papu Gomez has refused to rule out leaving Atalanta next summer after revealing “Milan wanted me” and that “I was a step away from Lazio.”

Gomez was heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta over the summer after he played a starring role for Atalanta last season, the Orobici having achieved their best-ever finish of fourth in Serie A.

The Argentina attacker ultimately stayed put, but despite committing himself to the Dea for the rest of the campaign, he hinted at a possible departure next year.

“I wasn’t that close to Milan, but I know Montella wanted me,” he told Il Giorno.

“The Coach knows me well. When I said it, I wasn’t teasing anyone, but I was a step away from Lazio.

“Staying in Bergamo? I certainly will this season, but as for the next one, who knows?”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies