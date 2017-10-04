NEWS
Wednesday October 4 2017
Napoli to bring back Inglese?
By Football Italia staff

Napoli have reportedly agreed to bring back Roberto Inglese from his loan spell at Chievo in January.

According to CalcioNews24, Inglese’s return is ‘closed’ after Arkadiusz Milik’s ACL injury left Napoli light in attack.

The 25-year-old has impressed early on in the campaign with three goals and two assists in Chievo’s first eight games.

His performances also earned him a maiden call-up to the Italy squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania.

The website adds the Flying Donkeys are already resigned to losing the striker and have begun looking for replacements.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies