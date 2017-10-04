Napoli to bring back Inglese?

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have reportedly agreed to bring back Roberto Inglese from his loan spell at Chievo in January.

According to CalcioNews24, Inglese’s return is ‘closed’ after Arkadiusz Milik’s ACL injury left Napoli light in attack.

The 25-year-old has impressed early on in the campaign with three goals and two assists in Chievo’s first eight games.

His performances also earned him a maiden call-up to the Italy squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania.

The website adds the Flying Donkeys are already resigned to losing the striker and have begun looking for replacements.