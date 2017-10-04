Report: Inter look to Walcott

By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Arsenal winger Theo Walcott in January.

Calciomercato.it cites English sources that state Arsenal will look to move on Walcott over the winter.

The 28-year-old’s contract does not expire until 2019, but he has played just 46 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Consequently, he would be deemed surplus to requirements by the Gunners, allowing Inter to view him as “a possible reinforcement in attack.”

Calciomercato adds Walcott has been on the Nerazzurri’s radar “for the past decade” but notes he could open the door for Antonio Candreva to leave, in the event that Chelsea renew their interest.

On the other hand, the Englishman’s arrival could see him occupy the right wing and the former Lazio man move behind Mauro Icardi in the No 10 role.