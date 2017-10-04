Juve eye up Thuram’s son?

Juventus are reportedly eyeing a deal to sign Lilian Thuram’s teenage son, Monaco Under-19 midfielder Khephren.

Accoeding to Tuttosport, Juve have “decided to look more closely” at Thuram-Ulien, who was born in Parma – where his father played in 2001.

The 16-year-old is a central midfielder, unlike former defender Lilian, but has been likened in playing style to ex-Bianconero Patrick Vieira.

Tuttosport adds the Old Lady’s interest in the starlet is ‘high’ and that “something could happen in the coming months.”