Vidal ‘gives Inter green light’

By Football Italia staff

Inter will reportedly go back in for Arturo Vidal after the Bayern Munich midfielder gave them his approval.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Carlo Ancelotti’s departure from Bayern has cleared the way for Inter to resume their pursuit of Vidal, having failed to bring him in over the summer.

Furthermore, the former Juventus star would have already given the ‘OK’ to the Nerazzurri.

If a move for the 30-year-old does not materialise, Il Corriere claims the Beneamata will switch their attentions to Jiangsu Suning pair Alex Teixeira and Ramires.

Jiangsu are Inter’s sister club, the Chinese side also owned by Suning Group.