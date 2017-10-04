NEWS
Wednesday October 4 2017
Report: Roma push for Barella
By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly ready to push through a deal for Cagliari and Italy starlet Nicolo Barella.

According to Corriere dello Sport, contact is ‘intensifying’ between Roma and Cagliari for Barella.

The 20-year-old made his top-flight breakthrough last season and recently earned his first-ever Italy call-up for their World Cup qualifiers against FYR Macedonia and Albania.

However, Il Corriere warns the midfielder will not come cheaply as the Sardinians would be holding out for a fee in the region of €20m.

