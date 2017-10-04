Jankto to Milan in January?

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly considering a January swoop for Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Jankto is “one of the hottest names” on Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone’s winter wishlist and is seen as a deputy to Franck Kessie.

However, the newspaper adds the chances of a transfer depend on how much Udinese will demand and where they are positioned in Serie A come January.

The Czech youngster had been linked with a move to Rossoneri late in the summer transfer window.