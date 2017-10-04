Darmian: ‘Premier League less tactical’

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian says the Premier League “isn’t another world” but “it’s more physical, a little less tactical”.

The Italian international spoke at a Press conference from Coverciano today, and was asked about the differences between English and Italian football.

“I don’t think it’s another world,” Darmian shrugged.

“There are some differences with respect to Italian football. It’s more physical, a little less tactical.

“This ‘lack’ of tactics can lead to a different game, faster and maybe more dynamic. It’s just two different styles.”

Darmian was then asked about the differences between Jose Mourinho and Azzurri CT Giampiero Ventura.

"Both are focused on the details, but maybe English football isn't hugely tactical, so in that respect Ventura focuses more on tactical preparation.

"Mourinho has been coaching me for two years and he's tried to bring his ideas to the team.

"He's very hungry, he has a huge desire to win trophies and he transmits that hunger and desire to the team. Things are going very well and we hope to continue like this."

The defender hasn't played much though...

"I made a choice [to come to Manchester United] and I don't regret it," Darmian said.

"Of course it's normal that any player wants to play as much as possible. I work hard every week and I'll keep doing it.

"I don't always watch Italian football and I don't know what will happen in future, maybe there will be a chance to come back one day."