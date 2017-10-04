Darmian: ‘No negativity in Italy camp’

Matteo Darmian assures there’s no negativity in the Italy camp - “we’re calm, we’re working well”.

The Azzurri face Macedonia and Albania over the international break, but will almost certainly have to go through the play-offs to reach the World Cup in Russia.

“We’re lacking a number of important players, like [Daniele] De Rossi, [Marco] Verratti and [Andrea] Belotti,” Darmian noted in his Press conference today.

“All the lads here have great quality though, we’ll be able to tackle this in the best way.

“Any negativity is mostly being painted from outside, we’re calm, we’re working well and we know what the Macedonia game is worth.

“When it comes to Spain, who we lost to, we know their quality. We need to overcome that with hunger, determination and by the group staying united and proving our strength.”

Italy have played a 4-2-4 in recent qualifiers, but it’s expected CT Giampiero Ventura will change it for the forthcoming fixtures.

“We’re trying out different solutions. It’s normal that with the players we have we can adapt different formations, it’s up to the boss to decide.

“What we have to do is go out onto the pitch and give our all.

“There’s no fear, we have to focus on these two games and then we’ll have to decisive games [in the play-offs], we all want to go to the World Cup.

“We know what it means to be in such an important competition.

“Macedonia are a good team, I remember [in the 3-2 game] we were winning and controlling the game, then we had a lapse in concentration and they scored two goals.

“We did well though not to lose our heads and we managed an important win. We’re very well prepared for this game.”

The full-back plays for Manchester United, but he was asked for his views on the Serie A title race.

“Napoli have grown a lot, and of course Juventus are a warship,” Darmian said.

“In England they might very well fight for the title. Then there’s the other clubs like Inter and Milan who have strengthened so it’s definitely very close.

“I don’t know who will win in the end, but it will be very closely fought.”