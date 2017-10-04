Callejon: ‘Napoli believe in Scudetto’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli forward Jose Callejon says “we believe” in the Scudetto, but “we have to play like this until the end”.

The Partenopei have won all seven of their opening Serie A games, leaving them two points clear of Inter and champions Juventus.

“We believe,” Callejon told Sky when asked about the Scudetto.

“We hope this can be the right year but there’s still a long way to go. We have to play like this until the end, working well and giving 100 per cent in every game.

“We believe though, we know we’re a strong team. Everyone is in excellent form, from Pepe Reina right down to the last player on the bench.

“Maurizio Sarri’s flaws? Everyone has some, but we have a huge amount of respect for him and he has us playing really well.”