Wednesday October 4 2017
Juventus in for Isidor
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are believed to be interested in Stade Rennais youngster Wilson Isidor.

The 17-year-old has two goals in three games for the French Under-16 side, and was top-scorer as Rennes won the Montaigu Tournament in 2016.

Wearing the number 7 shirt, the youngster scored in the final in a video you can watch below courtesy of his club's official website.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are monitoring him closely with a view to adding him to their Primavera squad in the summer.

Isidor will turn 18 on August 27, at which point he'll be allowed to make an international transfer.

A number of other clubs are also thought to be interested, including Inter.

