Insigne: ‘Didn’t expect Napoli start’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne admits Napoli “didn’t expect such a strong start” to the Serie A season.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have a 100 per cent record after seven games, and sit two points clear of Juventus and Inter.

“We didn’t expect such a strong start,” Insigne confessed in an interview with Rai.

“We know our strength though, and the values the boss is giving us. We need to keep working hard.

“Being able to play from memory is an advantage, we’ve been almost the same for three years with just some specific signings the boss asked for.

“We’ve all stayed together, united, hoping to have a great season and win something. We’re trying and we want to battle to the end.”