NEWS
Wednesday October 4 2017
 Di Biagio: ‘Youngsters have to play’
By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21 Coach Luigi Di Biagio says it’s “useless” for youngsters to stay in Serie A if they don’t play.

The Azzurrini face Hungary in Budapest tomorrow, and the CT wants more of his squad to play regularly.

“The reality is that there are a lot of lads in Serie A, but they don’t play,” Di Biagio lamented in his pre-match Press conference.

“I’ve talked with some of them and I’ve advised them to do down to Serie B because it’s useless staying in Serie A and never getting on the pitch.

“You don’t improve and you miss out on being called-up.”

One player who is playing in Serie A is 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri, but Di Biagio believes it’s too soon for the Genoa striker.

“For now Pellegri has been called-up by the Under-19s. He’s playing in Serie A and doing well, but he has to prove it in the national team too.

“If he’s not good at Under-19 level, the Under-21s won’t come. Beyond what they’re doing for their clubs, these lads have to understand that there’s a path to follow and that the Azzurri shirt is important.

“That’s whether it’s the first team or the Under-15s.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies