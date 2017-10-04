Di Biagio: ‘Youngsters have to play’

By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21 Coach Luigi Di Biagio says it’s “useless” for youngsters to stay in Serie A if they don’t play.

The Azzurrini face Hungary in Budapest tomorrow, and the CT wants more of his squad to play regularly.

“The reality is that there are a lot of lads in Serie A, but they don’t play,” Di Biagio lamented in his pre-match Press conference.

“I’ve talked with some of them and I’ve advised them to do down to Serie B because it’s useless staying in Serie A and never getting on the pitch.

“You don’t improve and you miss out on being called-up.”

One player who is playing in Serie A is 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri, but Di Biagio believes it’s too soon for the Genoa striker.

“For now Pellegri has been called-up by the Under-19s. He’s playing in Serie A and doing well, but he has to prove it in the national team too.

“If he’s not good at Under-19 level, the Under-21s won’t come. Beyond what they’re doing for their clubs, these lads have to understand that there’s a path to follow and that the Azzurri shirt is important.

“That’s whether it’s the first team or the Under-15s.”