Wednesday October 4 2017
Pellegrini: ‘Back for Napoli’
By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini assured “I’ll be there for the Napoli match” as he and Roma teammate Kevin Strootman arrived for scans.

The pair have both been ruled out of international duty this week, and this afternoon they’re being subjected to tests at Villa Stuart in Rome.

“I’ll be there for the Napoli match,” Pellegrini told reporters as he arrived at the clinic.

“I can’t go to the national team though.”

Strootman went off injured after 30 minutes against Milan last weekend, with Pellegrini replacing him before picking up an injury of his own.

