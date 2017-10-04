Adjapong 'proposed to Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Claud Adjapong was proposed to Napoli, reveals the 19-year-old Sassuolo full-back’s agent.

Born and raised in Modena and the Sassuolo youth academy, he has become a regular first team starter this season.

“Claud is improving and doing really well with Sassuolo,” agent Beppe Galli told Radio CRC.

“There are several clubs following his progress. I offered him to Napoli along with Giuseppe Pezzella when they were looking for young players.

“When I heard Maurizio Sarri was looking for alternatives, I called (Napoli director Cristiano) Giuntoli to propose these two players, but at that time they were thinking of other options.”

Adjapong can play on the right as a full-back, wing-back, midfielder or even attacking winger.

He already has one cap for Italy at Under-21 level.