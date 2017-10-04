Milik paid for Polish operation

By Football Italia staff

Polish media report Arkadiusz Milik paid €20,000 to ensure his fellow countryman Konrad Nowak got the best knee treatment available.

Milik is all too familiar with knee issues, having ruptured one ACL in October 2016 and damaging the other knee just under a year later.

The Napoli striker underwent both operations at the world-renowned Villa Stuart clinic in Rome.

According to Sportowe Fakty in Poland, Milik heard that 22-year-old Gornik Zabrze player Nowak had a similar injury and couldn’t afford the operation with the specialist Professor Mariani in Rome.

Milik then put together the €20,000 to pay for Nowak’s surgery and stay at the Villa Stuart clinic back in August.