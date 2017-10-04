Totti 'scared and sad' at retirement

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti was “scared and sad” when hanging up his boots, but the Roma captain’s wife believes he’s settling into a new life.

Recently turning 41, Totti waved goodbye to his football career and the Giallorossi fans in emotional scenes at the Stadio Olimpico on May 28.

“It was an extraordinary day, truly inexplicable,” Ilary Blasi told Oggi magazine.

“I asked Francesco to do the lap of honour by himself, because that was his moment, but he chose to do it joined by his family.

“He was scared and sad, which is what he told the crowd too. On that day, I just tried to be helpful to him.”

Totti has now started a new job as a member of the directorial staff with Roma chief Monchi.

“Francesco is well aware that he has been a very fortunate man, but saying goodbye to the passion of a lifetime after 28 years was not easy.

“I tried to explain to him that in changes there can also be positive aspects, but he has to do the rest. Right now he seems relaxed, so we’ll see.”