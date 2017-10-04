VIDEO: Pirlo's ideal player

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo chose which elements he’d pick from the likes of Xavi, Gennaro Gattuso, Lionel Messi and himself to build the perfect player.

The former Juventus, Milan, Inter and Brescia midfielder gave the list to the website of his current club, New York City FC.

“I think Xavi of Barcelona for the brain. Vision, Andrea Pirlo – because he’s the best in the world!” said Pirlo.

“Heart, I’d choose Gattuso. Strength Jaap Stam. The right foot of Pirlo… the left foot of Messi, because he is the best player at this moment.

“For the hair, maybe Hernan Crespo.”