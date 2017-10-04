Gilardino: 'Spezia not a step down'

By Football Italia staff

Alberto Gilardino explains why he opted for Spezia in Serie B rather than Crystal Palace or Montreal Impact and insists it’s “not a step down.”

The 2006 World Cup winner was a free agent after his contract with Pescara expired and had been linked with several far bigger clubs.

“I am very happy to be here. There was this opportunity after some months of courtship from the patron Volpi and CEO Micheli,” the 35-year-old said on Mediaset Premium.

“I thank Spezia, because they waited for me. I don’t see dropping a division as being a step down or a defeat, as I am really eager and motivated by this challenge.

“Serie B is a difficult tournament, you have to run, work hard and sweat a great deal. The moment we achieve safety, then we can think about other targets.”