Italy: Verdi preferred to Candreva

By Football Italia staff

Italy are expected to start Bologna winger Simone Verdi rather than Antonio Candreva in a new 3-4-3 formation against Macedonia.

The World Cup qualifier kicks off in Turin on Friday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

Coach Giampiero Ventura appears to be moving away from the 4-2-4 formation he has used thus far and tested out a 3-4-3 in training both yesterday and today.

According to Mediaset Premium, Verdi will be given his full Italy debut on the right side of the trident rather than Inter winger Candreva.

The 25-year-old has played for one minute as a substitute in the 2-1 friendly win in the Netherlands in March 2017.

Marco Parolo and Roberto Gagliardini should bolster the midfield in the absence of injured Daniele De Rossi and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

It’s a reunion of the BBC for Milan’s Leonardo Bonucci with ex-Juventus teammates Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini.

Italy (probable): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Zappacosta, Parolo, Gagliardini, Darmian; Verdi, Immobile, Insigne