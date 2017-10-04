Cristian Zaccardo has reportedly signed for Maltest club Hamrun Spartans after he was close to joining Valletta yesterday.
The 2006 World Cup winner has been a free agent since the summer when his contract expired with Vicenza.
It was reported that he was in advanced negotiations for a new adventure in Malta.
His destination was meant to be Valletta, but instead Gazzamercato claim this evening he has signed a one-year deal with Hamrun Spartans.
Defender Zaccardo turns 36 in December and his previous clubs include Bologna, Palermo, Wolfsburg, Parma, Milan and Carpi.