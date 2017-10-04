Zaccardo signs for Hamrun Spartans

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Zaccardo has reportedly signed for Maltest club Hamrun Spartans after he was close to joining Valletta yesterday.

The 2006 World Cup winner has been a free agent since the summer when his contract expired with Vicenza.

It was reported that he was in advanced negotiations for a new adventure in Malta.

His destination was meant to be Valletta, but instead Gazzamercato claim this evening he has signed a one-year deal with Hamrun Spartans.

Defender Zaccardo turns 36 in December and his previous clubs include Bologna, Palermo, Wolfsburg, Parma, Milan and Carpi.