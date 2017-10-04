Brazil consider Jorginho call

By Football Italia staff

According to Brazilian media, Napoli midfielder Jorginho could receive a call-up from the Seleçao if Italy don’t give him a chance.

Despite shattering records every week for his passing accuracy and frequency with the Serie A leaders, Jorginho has been ignored by Antonio Conte first and Giampiero Ventura now.

The 25-year-old has made two senior Italy appearances, but they were both in friendlies against Spain and Scotland in early 2016.

This means Jorginho, who was born in Brazil and has been in Italy for over a decade, is still eligible to play for the country of his birth.

UOL Esporte suggest Seleçao boss Tite is keeping a close eye on the situation, but is also concerned Jorginho won’t accept if he is promised no more playing time than he’ll get with Italy.

Casemiro and Fernandinho are the current first choices for his role.