Nestorovski sights on Italy

By Football Italia staff

Palermo and Macedonia striker Ilija Nestorovski can’t wait to take on Italy in Friday’s World Cup qualifier. “Winning is what matters.”

It kicks off at the Stadio Grande Torino on Friday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“I don’t have good memories of the last game, as I scored a goal and hit the crossbar, but they didn’t help us get a result,” Nestorovski said of the 3-2 Azzurri victory in October 2016.

“Winning is what matters, it doesn’t matter who scores. We are playing well and believe we can do it.”

The centre-forward attracted several offers over the summer, including from Fiorentina, but opted to remain at Palermo after their relegation to Serie B.

“It’s natural that I am excited by this match, as I play in Italy and want to do well against the Azzurri,” he told La Repubblica.

“We don’t fear any of their individual players in particular.”