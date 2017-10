Joao Cancelo back in training

By Football Italia staff

Joao Cancelo could be ready to make his full Inter debut in the Derby della Madonnina against Milan after returning to training.

The right-back arrived from Valencia and made just a seven-minute appearance in one game before sustaining a knee ligament injury.

He resumed training with the rest of the squad today and will have a good 10 days of work to prepare for the big game at San Siro.

The Portugal international’s debut was in the 3-1 victory away to Roma on August 26.