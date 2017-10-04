Luis Alberto: 'I dream of Spain'

By Football Italia staff

Luis Alberto admits he would love a Spain call after impressing with Lazio so far this season. “The dream is always there.”

The Spanish midfielder has been a revelation, scoring three goals in seven Serie A games.

“At first I felt like I was a bit-part player at Lazio, but for various reasons, I became a regular part of the team and now I hope to continue like this for the rest of the season,” he told AS.

“Our objectives are to play as well as possible in Europe and at least repeat last term’s finish in Serie A, or even improve it.”

When the break for international duty is over, the Aquile will take on reigning champions Juventus.

“We’ve already beaten Juventus and we know it’ll be difficult, but anything can happen in football.”

With his strong performances for Lazio, Luis Alberto hopes he can gain the attention of the Spain Coach Julen Lopetegui.

“The dream is always there. We’ve seen that Lopetegui is not afraid of giving a chance to players who have not been called up so far and with hard work you do have the opportunity to get into the team.”