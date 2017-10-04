Roma run at €42m loss

By Football Italia staff

Roma released their balance sheet, confirming the club ran at a loss of €42m in the year from July 2016 to June 30 2017.

The Giallorossi approved the finances and it will be ratified at a shareholder’s meeting on October 26-27.

It is a large increase on the losses for the previous year, which were of €14m, because Roma lost the Champions League play-off and participated in the less remunerative Europa League tournament.

The club tried to combat the €48.8m loss from that result by reducing the cost of personnel by circa €10m.