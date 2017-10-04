Oriali 'optimistic for Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Italy team manager Lele Oriali is “optimistic” about their chances of reaching the 2018 World Cup. “Few believed we’d finish above Spain.”

The Nazionale have won every game in the group phase, except for a 1-1 draw and 3-0 defeat to leaders Spain.

Only the group winners go through automatically to the tournament in Russia, as the runners-up enter a play-off.

“We have the believe that we’re going to the World Cup,” Oriali told reporters at the Festival del Calcio.

“We started with that objective and that is still the objective now. When the draw was made, few believed we’d finish above Spain in the group.

“We’ve had good results so far, are one of the teams who put together the most points in the various groups, so I don’t see why we shouldn’t be optimistic about the future.”

The Nazionale conclude the group stage by facing Macedonia on Friday, then Albania on Monday evening.