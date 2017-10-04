Bernardeschi: 'Juventus apprenticeship'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi is relishing his “Juventus apprenticeship” and hit back at “keyboard warriors” who insulted him after leaving Fiorentina.

He finally received his first start in a Bianconeri jersey and contributed a goal and assist in the 2-2 draw with Atalanta.

“I haven’t played much thus far, but I am not worried. It’s like that at Juve, there is an apprenticeship to go through,” Bernardeschi told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“When you arrive at a squad that won six Serie A titles in a row and played two Champions League Finals in three years, that’s only normal.

“It’s not a drama to be on the bench, I accepted it with calm and humility. I am not afraid of losing my place at the World Cup, as I know Giampiero Ventura admires me.

“If I am able to ensure I am ready when called upon, then there won’t be problems. Juve are Juve, it’s not easy to immediately get into sync with the team that is always hungry for victory. That is their mentality. I realised that if you don’t give 100 per cent, you get overtaken by your teammates.

“The first step is to prove I am worthy of Juve. I am working to become a firm fixture in the team and the Coach is helping me, our rapport is excellent.

“What’s happening to me also happened to Dybala when he started at Juventus. I am not the first, nor will I be the last. It takes sacrifice, hunger and quality.”

The decision to move from Fiorentina to their bitter rivals Juventus made Bernardeschi the subject of a hate campaign via social media.

“My choice is a professional one. I am and always will be grateful to Fiorentina and it is also thanks to them that I am here. I repeat: I am proud to be part of Juventus.

“I cannot deal with keyboard warriors, who spend all their time just insulting people. My sister, who just became a mother, received a message saying they hoped her baby died before it was born.

“Fortunately, I have solid foundations to rely on. Others are fragile, they suffer under this pressure and some even commit suicide.”