Heynckes to replace Ancelotti?

By Football Italia staff

German newspaper Bild claims Jupp Heynckes will come out of retirement to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Coach of Bayern Munich.

It’d be a huge surprise, as the 72-year-old had quit in 2013 after winning the Treble.

Ancelotti was sacked last week, despite winning the Bundesliga and German Cup in his debut season.

Willy Sagnol had taken over as caretaker manager, but they dropped more points last weekend.

Now Bild claim that Heynckes will temporarily suspend his retirement to steer Bayern to the end of the current campaign.

It would be his fourth different stint at the club after 1987-91, briefly in April-June 2009 and from 2011 to 2013.