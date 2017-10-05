NEWS
Thursday October 5 2017
‘Icardi carrying an injury’
By Football Italia staff

Coach Jorge Sampaoli reveals Darío Benedetto is likely to start for Argentina tonight, as Mauro Icardi is carrying a knock.

Sergio Aguero was injured in a car crash last week, while the Albiceleste boss has repeatedly snubbed Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.

“He [Icardi] arrived with a physical problem which he’s been carrying since the tour to Australia,” Sampaoli said in his pre-match Press conference.

“In the last few games he’s had some discomfort and he’s been training with a bit of pain so we can see that Benedetto is likely to be the number 9.”

