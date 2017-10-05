Canna: ‘Juve and Napoli have more’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro sees four potential Scudetto contenders, but “Juventus and Napoli have something more”.

The former centre-back is a Neapolitan and his hometown side currently lead Serie A with a perfect record after seven games.

“Juve, Napoli, Inter and Roma can fight until the end,” Cannavaro told Premium Sport.

“Juventus and Napoli have something more in terms of quality though. The mentality is fundamental, Juve are more accustomed to this but the good start to the season offers hope [for Napoli].

“The Scudetto? It would be very important for Naples and the fans.”