NEWS
Thursday October 5 2017
 Canna: ‘Juve and Napoli have more’
By Football Italia staff

Fabio Cannavaro sees four potential Scudetto contenders, but “Juventus and Napoli have something more”.

The former centre-back is a Neapolitan and his hometown side currently lead Serie A with a perfect record after seven games.

“Juve, Napoli, Inter and Roma can fight until the end,” Cannavaro told Premium Sport.

“Juventus and Napoli have something more in terms of quality though. The mentality is fundamental, Juve are more accustomed to this but the good start to the season offers hope [for Napoli].

“The Scudetto? It would be very important for Naples and the fans.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies