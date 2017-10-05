NEWS
Thursday October 5 2017
Juventus fans fume over ticket costs
By Football Italia staff

Udinese have drawn the ire of Juventus fans, by raising ticket prices to €55 for their game on October 22.

Pre-sales have now begun for the next three rounds of Serie A fixtures, but the prices at the Dacia Arena are raising eyebrows.

For the away section and behind both goals, prices have been raised to €55 with seats in the two touchline stands reaching prices as high as €130.

In the previous home game with Sampdoria, tickets were priced at €20 behind the goals and were available in the touchline stand for €45.

This has drawn the ire of the Bianconeri’s travelling support, who have noted that tickets are €40 for the Milan-Juventus game on October 28.

