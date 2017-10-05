‘Dybala and Messi too similar’

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli warns “we don’t have time” to devise a system which suits both Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.

The Albiceleste face Peru tonight in a crucial World Cup qualifier, and it appears Juventus forward Dybala will be benched.

“We don’t have time available to work on the relationship between Messi and Dybala,” Sampaoli said in his pre-match Press conference.

“We have to think about something more solid. This game isn’t like any other, we have to play to our absolute best.

“Dybala is our future, we know that. At the moment there’s only one problem and it’s linked to the fact that he and Messi are too similar.”

La Joya has acknowledged this issue, saying he finds it difficult to play with the man he considers his idol.

“I don't see as something bad what Dybala said,” Sampaoli shrugged.

“He said that he was happy to play with Messi, but he just did not find his place.”