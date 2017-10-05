Bernardeschi: ‘I’d take Fiorentina penalty’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi would take a penalty against Fiorentina - “I’m part of another team now”.

Roberto Baggio famously refused to take a spot kick after making the controversial move from Florence to Turin, but the Bianconeri number 33 would have no such problems.

“My season didn’t begin with my goal in Bergamo, but on my first day at Juve,” Bernardeschi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m proud of what I’ve done so far, because I’ve come to a team that’s won a lot in recent years and is one of the biggest in Europe.

“A professional has to make his choices, and I wanted to change. I wish only good things for the Viola, to whom I’ll always be grateful, but now I’m proud to be a part of Juve.

“That means if I get a penalty against Fiorentina, I’ll take it, because I’m part of another team now.”