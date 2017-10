Rugani suffers Italy injury

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Rugani could reportedly miss Italy’s game with Macedonia with a dislocated finger.

The centre-back is in the Azzurri squad for the World Cup qualifying double-header, which also sees Giampiero Ventura’s side face Albania.

According to Premium Sport, however, the Juventus man is set to miss out on the game after dislocating his right index finger.

While it’s not a serious injury, the outlet believes Ventura could rest Rugani and have him in the stands for the Macedonia game.