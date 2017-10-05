Montella: ‘Focused on Inter game’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella accepts the pressure which comes with the Milan job, and assures he’s focused on the Inter game.

The Rossoneri have lost their last two Serie A games, and they face their city rivals in the Derby della Madonnina after the international break.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this job, your head and your ideas are always on the next game,” Montella told reporters as he arrived to accept the Premio Liedholm.

“The defeat [to Roma] burns, we probably didn’t deserve it but we’re on a path and we’re going to continue and improve.

“The expectations at Milan were and are very high, we know that internally and we know the media makes it that way too.

“Our path has to lead to growth and to finishing in the top four positions. We’re not far away, the important thing is not to be conditioned.

“I don’t mind the speculation, I’ve been doing this job for a few years and I know the risks that come with coaching a team like Milan.

“There’s more risk and more gossip, but I’m positive and optimistic there’s work to be done.

“It’s a bit uphill right now, but that’s normal, it’ll take time but we’re the first to admit that there isn’t much time. That said, we need to be balanced in our evaluations and analyses.”