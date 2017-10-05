Koulibaly pays for Senegal hotel

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly reportedly paid for the hotel in which the Senegal players stayed for their friendly with Nigeria.

The two sides met in London in March in a match which ended in a 1-1 draw, but it appears the Federation may not have had the funds to pay for the trip.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli defender Koulibaly paid the bill for the hotel in which the players stayed, a sum which included the whole national team and staff.

The story caused quite a stir in Senegal, and the centre-back has insisted that he paid with his card, but that the money was refunded.

However, Il Mattino insists this is just a cover story to avoid causing embarrassment for the Senegalese Federation.