NEWS
Thursday October 5 2017
Insigne: ‘Barcelona wanted me’
By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne appears to confirm Barcelona wanted him this summer - “I’d have liked to play with champions like Lionel Messi”.

The Napoli and Italy attacking midfielder was linked with the Blaugrana this summer following Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, but ultimately remain at the San Paolo.

“I’m proud to have stayed here,” Insigne told Rai.

“We know that Barcelona are the best team in the world though. I would have liked to play with champions like Messi and [Luis] Suarez but now I’m thinking of Napoli and I hope to win something important with Napoli.”

Insigne stands at just 163cm, of 5 feet and four inches, and he reveals his size held him back in the past.

“Inter and Torino rejected me because of my height. Too bad for them, I got to experience the dream of playing in the Napoli shirt, which had always been my dream.”

