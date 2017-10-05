NEWS
Thursday October 5 2017
Elkann: ‘Faith in Agnelli’
By Football Italia staff

John Elkann assures there’s “no intention” to sell Juventus, and affirms his faith in President Andrea Agnelli.

The Bianconeri chief has been banned for a year for allowing tickets to be illegally sold to ultras, though that it under appeal.

Today Exor held its investor day in Turin, and the head of the company spoke about the situation with Juve.

“Juventus is the club with the greatest longevity in the hands of one family,” Elkann, grandson of Gianni Agnelli, said.

“We have no intention of changing that. The last few years, under the Presidency of Andrea Agnelli, have shown an ability to achieve great sporting results, while also taking into account financial results.

“It’s a virtuous path, which belongs legitimately to the family and to the city of Turin.”

