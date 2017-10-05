Mario Rui: No Scudetto talk… yet

By Football Italia staff

Mario Rui insists it is too early to talk about Napoli’s chances of winning the Scudetto but admits they can “if we keep our performances up”.

Mario Rui finally made his Napoli debut over the weekend, appearing as a substitute for three minutes during their 3-0 win against Cagliari, and the former Roma left-back admitted it was “a beautiful experience”.

“Debuting was a beautiful experience and very exciting,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“I must thank Sarri, who I found to be the same as he was at Empoli. His teams always try to play well and look for the three points.

“Scudetto? If we’re at the top, it means that we’re doing very well. Winning seven games out of seven is great stuff.

“We hope to keep going like this for a long time. If we keep our performances up, results will follow and maybe we’ll still be up there in a few months’ time. Only at that point can we talk about it.

“Upcoming tests? Roma, Manchester City and Inter are three important exams for us, among others that are close.

“We’ll try to win them all, points will be up for grabs until the end of the season.

“Playing Roma will be special for me. Unfortunately, my knee injury affected me throughout my season in the capital.

“Things were going well, but then I didn’t get back up physically or mentally.

“Therefore, I decided that the best thing was to change scenery. I think Napoli was the right choice.”