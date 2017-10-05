Witsel: Nainggolan important, but…

By Football Italia staff

Axel Witsel insists Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is still “an important part” of the Belgium squad but warns “it’s not up to us players”.

Nainggolan has been exiled from Belgium’s team by Roberto Martinez, with the Coach reportedly unhappy that the 29-year-old has not given up his smoking habit.

“He’s a good player and an important part of the team,” the former Juventus target told reporters ahead of the Red Devils’ 2018 World Cup qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

“Still, it’s not up to us players to decide who can be selected or not.”