NEWS
Thursday October 5 2017
Benevento captain calm over ban
By Football Italia staff

Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni says he is confident that he will be cleared of doping charges.

Lucioni faces a four-year ban after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, but Benevento and the defender have both maintained that its presence in his system was caused by a cream used to heal a wound.

“[The prosecutor] asked me what happened and I replied very calmly,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’m calm, I have faith in the justice system and I hope everything goes as best it can.

“I can’t take direct responsibility. I must thank the club for giving me moral comfort. They’re doing everything they possibly can.

“I hope everything will be resolved as soon as possible for me to return and give a hand to the team at this difficult time.”

